India Vs China, Asian Champions Trophy Live Score: India Look to Begin on Winning Note

Live now

India Vs China, Asian Champions Trophy Live Score: India Look to Begin on Winning Note

India Vs China 2023 Live Score: India take on China in their Asian Champions Trophy 2023 opener in Chennai on Thursday

Curated By: Vivek Ganapathy

News18.com

Last Updated: August 03, 2023, 18:56 IST

Chennai, India

Indian Hockey Team. (Twitter)

Hosts India open their Asian Champions Trophy 2023 against China on Thursday, 3rd of August in Chennai.

The Men in Blue placed third at the previous edition of the tournament in 2021 and will seek to improve on their performance this time around as India looks to add to their three titles and move clear of Pakistan as the most successful side in the history of the event. Both teams are tied at 3 titles each.

South Korea are the defending champions and opened their campaign against Japan earlier in the day. in a replay of the 2021 edition final.

India Vs China, Asian Champions Trophy Live: India take on China in opener

India begin the pursuit of their fourth title at the continental event and become the team with the most titles outright.

As it stands, India and Pakistan both have three titles each and are tied for the most successful teams in the event.

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Hockey match between India and China.

The match is scheduled to take place at 8.30 PM IST at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Thursday, 3rd of August.

