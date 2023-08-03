India Vs China, Asian Champions Trophy Live Score: India Look to Begin on Winning Note

Hosts India open their Asian Champions Trophy 2023 against China on Thursday, 3rd of August in Chennai.

The Men in Blue placed third at the previous edition of the tournament in 2021 and will seek to improve on their performance this time around as India looks to add to their three titles and move clear of Pakistan as the most successful side in the history of the event. Both teams are tied at 3 titles each.

South Korea are the defending champions and opened their campaign against Japan earlier in the day. in a replay of the 2021 edition final.