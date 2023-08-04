CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :IND VS PAK LIVESAFF ChampionshipOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Home » Sports » India Vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy Live Score: India Look to Add to Winning Start, IND 0-0 JPN

Live now

India Vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy Live Score: India Look to Add to Winning Start, IND 0-0 JPN

India Vs Japan 2023 Live Score: India take on Japan in their second game of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 in Chennai on Friday.

Curated By: Vivek Ganapathy

News18.com

Last Updated: August 04, 2023, 20:47 IST

Chennai [Madras], India

Indian Hockey Team. (Twitter)
Indian Hockey Team. (Twitter)

The Indian men’s hockey team is all set to face off against Japan in their second fixture of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Friday.

The men in blue opened the tournament with a thumping 7-2 win over China in the opening game on Thursday in front of a passionate crowd in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

Harmanpreet Singh will look to lead the way yet again when the boys in blue line up against the visitors from Japan at 8.30 PM IST on the 4th of August.

Aug 04, 2023 20:47 IST

India Vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy Live Score: Q1- 5' Shamsher's shot, IND 0-0 JPN

Brilliant play from Harmanpreet on the flank.

He plays the ball into the path of Shamsher, who collects it with calm before smashing a shot on target.

But, the Japanese keeper gets his leg to it to make a good save early in the game.

Aug 04, 2023 20:45 IST

India Vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy Live Score: Q1- 2' Tanaka down, IND 0-0 JPN

Harmanpreet Singh’s attempted ball in hits a Japanese player on the leg and he goes down in pain.

Aug 04, 2023 20:43 IST

India Vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy Live Score: Q1 Push Back, IND 0-0 JPN

PUSH BACK!

India get the game underway, dressed in all white against the Japanese in their black kit.

The home side are shooting from right to left in the opening quarter of he game.

IND 0-0 JPN

Aug 04, 2023 20:39 IST

India Vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy Live Score: Anthem

The players lineup for the national anthems of Indian and Japan as the crowd raises to its feet in respect.

Aug 04, 2023 20:38 IST

India Vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy Live Score: Lineups

Aug 04, 2023 20:05 IST

India Vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy Live Score: India vs Japan

India look to continue their form from yesterday when they thrashed a hapless Chinese side 7-2 in the hosts’ opening game of the tournament.

Japan, on the other hand, had to endure a 2-1 defeat at the hands of defending champions South Korea in their opener and will look to get their campaign on the right track with a win over the hosts.

Aug 04, 2023 19:18 IST

India Vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy Live Score: India vs Japan

Hello and welcome to our LIVE blog of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 fixture between India and Japan from Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai.

Latest News

Latest Blogs