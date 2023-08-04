India Vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy Live Score: India Look to Add to Winning Start, IND 0-0 JPN

The Indian men’s hockey team is all set to face off against Japan in their second fixture of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Friday.

The men in blue opened the tournament with a thumping 7-2 win over China in the opening game on Thursday in front of a passionate crowd in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

Harmanpreet Singh will look to lead the way yet again when the boys in blue line up against the visitors from Japan at 8.30 PM IST on the 4th of August.