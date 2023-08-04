India Vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy Live Score: India Look to Add to Winning Start, IND 0-0 JPN

Live now
Curated By: Vivek Ganapathy
Last Updated: August 04, 2023, 20:47 IST
Chennai [Madras], India
The Indian men’s hockey team is all set to face off against Japan in their second fixture of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Friday.
The men in blue opened the tournament with a thumping 7-2 win over China in the opening game on Thursday in front of a passionate crowd in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.
Harmanpreet Singh will look to lead the way yet again when the boys in blue line up against the visitors from Japan at 8.30 PM IST on the 4th of August.
Brilliant play from Harmanpreet on the flank.
He plays the ball into the path of Shamsher, who collects it with calm before smashing a shot on target.
But, the Japanese keeper gets his leg to it to make a good save early in the game.
Harmanpreet Singh’s attempted ball in hits a Japanese player on the leg and he goes down in pain.
PUSH BACK!
India get the game underway, dressed in all white against the Japanese in their black kit.
The home side are shooting from right to left in the opening quarter of he game.
IND 0-0 JPN
The players lineup for the national anthems of Indian and Japan as the crowd raises to its feet in respect.
It’s what we have all been waiting for 😍
Here is how India and Japan lineup of today’s game.#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #HACT2023 pic.twitter.com/7LGF3Gxe9U
— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 4, 2023
India look to continue their form from yesterday when they thrashed a hapless Chinese side 7-2 in the hosts’ opening game of the tournament.
Japan, on the other hand, had to endure a 2-1 defeat at the hands of defending champions South Korea in their opener and will look to get their campaign on the right track with a win over the hosts.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE blog of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 fixture between India and Japan from Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai.