India vs Japan Live Score: Harmanpreet Singh-led IND Gunning For Place in Final Against Spirited Japanese

Live now
Curated By: Amrit Santlani
Last Updated: August 11, 2023, 19:54 IST
Chennai, India
The Indian men’s hockey team will face their biggest challenge so far in the Asian Champions Trophy as they face Japan in the semifinals. While the Men in Blue are unbeaten in the tournament so far, they were held to a 1-1 draw with Japan in the group stage clash between these two sides.
The second semifinal between India and Japan will be played at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai. Harmanpreet Singh-led India booked their place in the semifinal with a 4-0 thrashing of fellow rivals Pakistan in their final group-stage clash. With India’s win, they advanced to the semis, while Pakistan were eliminated.
Key EventsKey Events
Fans catch the India vs Japan match on Star Sports First and Star Sports Select 2 HD, furthermore, the live streaming of the game will be available on the Fancode app.
Harmanpreet Singh-led India were held to a 1-1 draw by Japan in the group-stage match between these two teams. Japan and India have played 34 games, India have claimed 27 wins whereas Japan have won just thrice.
Hello and welcome to our live blog for the India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy semifinal clash which will be played at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai. Stay tuned as we will keep you updated with all the live updates.
Now the Indian side will look to book their berth in the final against a spirited Japanese side, even though Harmanpreet and Co. will be the favourites, they will be wary of the threat posed by the team from the land of the rising sun.
According to the FIH World rankings, India are far superior to Japan, the Men in Blue are in fourth place in the world rankings while Japan are in 19th place. Despite this, the Japanese were able to churn out a 1-1 draw against India. The Men in Blue had lost to Japan 3-5 in the 2021 edition of the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy even though they had picked up a 6-0 win over Japan in the group stage clash.
Talking about the head-to-head between the two sides, India have the upper hand and they have won 27 of the 34 games played, losing just thrice. In the previous five encounters between these sides, India had won thrice.
In total Harmanpreet Singh’s men have scored 20 goals in the tournament so far and Craig Fulton will be hoping that the Indian team will be more clinical with their penalty corners.
In the group-stage clash, India earned 15 penalty corners but converted just one of them.