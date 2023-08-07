India Vs Korea, Asian Champions Trophy Live Score: India Take on Defending Champions

India take on Korea in their next assignment in the Asian Champions Trophy Hockey on Monday at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai.

India registered a 5-0 win over Malaysia on Sunday and will look to continue their winning run against the Koreans. Korea earned a 1-1 draw against China in their previous outing.

India top the table with seven points, while Korea are third with five points in their kitty.

India will look to get the better of the defending champions on Monday and assert their lead at the top of the table.