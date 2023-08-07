India Vs Korea, Asian Champions Trophy Live Score: India Take on Defending Champions

Live now
Chennai [Madras], India
India take on Korea in their next assignment in the Asian Champions Trophy Hockey on Monday at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai.
India registered a 5-0 win over Malaysia on Sunday and will look to continue their winning run against the Koreans. Korea earned a 1-1 draw against China in their previous outing.
India top the table with seven points, while Korea are third with five points in their kitty.
India will look to get the better of the defending champions on Monday and assert their lead at the top of the table.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match between India and Korea.
The match is slated to begin at 8.30 PM IST and will take place at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai.