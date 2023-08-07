CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :IND VS PAK LIVESAFF ChampionshipOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Home » Sports » India Vs Korea, Asian Champions Trophy Live Score: India Take on Defending Champions

Live now

India Vs Korea, Asian Champions Trophy Live Score: India Take on Defending Champions

India Vs Korea 2023 Live Score: India take on South Korea at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Monday.

Curated By: Vivek Ganapathy

News18.com

Last Updated: August 07, 2023, 19:30 IST

Chennai [Madras], India

Indian Hockey Team. (Twitter)
Indian Hockey Team. (Twitter)

India take on Korea in their next assignment in the Asian Champions Trophy Hockey on Monday at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai.

India registered a 5-0 win over Malaysia on Sunday and will look to continue their winning run against the Koreans. Korea earned a 1-1 draw against China in their previous outing.

India top the table with seven points, while Korea are third with five points in their kitty.

India will look to get the better of the defending champions on Monday and assert their lead at the top of the table.

Aug 07, 2023 19:28 IST

India Vs Korea, Asian Champions Trophy Live Score: India Take on Defending Champions

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match between India and Korea.

The match is slated to begin at 8.30 PM IST and will take place at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai.

Latest News

Latest Blogs