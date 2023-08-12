India vs Malaysia Live Score: India Face Malaysia in Summit Clash, IND vs MAS

The Indian national hockey team is one win away from glory at the continental stage as the men in blue take on Malaysia in the final of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023.

India thrashed Japan in the semifinal 5-0 to enter the summit clash, while Malaysia got the better of Korea 6-2 in their final-four clash to reach the title match.

The title encounter will begin at 8.30 PM IST and is scheduled to be played at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai.