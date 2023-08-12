CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :IND VS PAK LIVESAFF ChampionshipOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Home » Sports » India vs Malaysia Live Score: India Face Malaysia in Summit Clash, IND vs MAS

Live now

India vs Malaysia Live Score: India Face Malaysia in Summit Clash, IND vs MAS

Asia Champions Trophy 2023 Finals: India take on Malaysia in the Final of the Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai on Saturday.

Curated By: Vivek Ganapathy

News18.com

Last Updated: August 12, 2023, 20:45 IST

Chennai [Madras], India

Indian Hockey Team. (Twitter)
Indian Hockey Team. (Twitter)

The Indian national hockey team is one win away from glory at the continental stage as the men in blue take on Malaysia in the final of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023.

India thrashed Japan in the semifinal 5-0 to enter the summit clash, while Malaysia got the better of Korea 6-2 in their final-four clash to reach the title match.

The title encounter will begin at 8.30 PM IST and is scheduled to be played at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai.

Aug 12, 2023 20:45 IST

India vs Malaysia Live Score: PUSH BACK! IND 0-0 MAS

PUSH BACK!

And we are underway in the final of the ACT 2023.

Malaysia get the proceedings underway as they get the ball rolling at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai.

IND 0-0 MAS

Aug 12, 2023 20:39 IST

India vs Malaysia Live Score: Anurag Thakur, MK Stalin, Viswanathan Anand among dignitaries

Union sports minister Anurag Thakur, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, and Indian chess legend Viswanathan Anand have all graced the occasion.

The prestigious cohort greets the finalists as the players stay still for the national anthem of Malaysia, followed by the Indian national anthem.

The crowd is on its feet in a show of respect as always.

Only a few minutes before push back!

Aug 12, 2023 20:36 IST

India vs Malaysia Live Score: Players lining up

The referees take centre stage followed by the players of the teams that have made it this far in the tournament.

The proud stars come out to a raucous ovation to the background of celebratory fireworks to mark the occasion.

 

Aug 12, 2023 20:23 IST

India vs Malaysia Live Score: All eyes on Chennai

Union sports minister Anurag Thakur will be in attendance at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai for the summit clash.

Aug 12, 2023 20:10 IST

India vs Malaysia Live Score: India Face Malaysia in Summit Clash, IND vs MAS

India reached the summit clash of the prestigious continental tournament with a 5-0 rout of Japan in the semifinals.

While Malaysia made it to the championship match with a resounding 6-2 win over Korea.

Aug 12, 2023 20:00 IST

India vs Malaysia Live Score: India Face Malaysia in Summit Clash, IND vs MAS

Hello and welcome to our LIVE streaming of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Final between India and Malaysia.

The summit clash is scheduled to take place at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai at 8.30 PM IST.

 

Latest News

Latest Blogs