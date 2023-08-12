India vs Malaysia Live Score: India Face Malaysia in Summit Clash, IND vs MAS

Live now
Curated By: Vivek Ganapathy
Last Updated: August 12, 2023, 20:45 IST
Chennai [Madras], India
The Indian national hockey team is one win away from glory at the continental stage as the men in blue take on Malaysia in the final of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023.
India thrashed Japan in the semifinal 5-0 to enter the summit clash, while Malaysia got the better of Korea 6-2 in their final-four clash to reach the title match.
The title encounter will begin at 8.30 PM IST and is scheduled to be played at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai.
PUSH BACK!
And we are underway in the final of the ACT 2023.
Malaysia get the proceedings underway as they get the ball rolling at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai.
IND 0-0 MAS
Union sports minister Anurag Thakur, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, and Indian chess legend Viswanathan Anand have all graced the occasion.
The prestigious cohort greets the finalists as the players stay still for the national anthem of Malaysia, followed by the Indian national anthem.
The crowd is on its feet in a show of respect as always.
Only a few minutes before push back!
The referees take centre stage followed by the players of the teams that have made it this far in the tournament.
The proud stars come out to a raucous ovation to the background of celebratory fireworks to mark the occasion.
The moment we’ve all awaited🤩The Grand Finale Unveiled, 🇮🇳 India vs Malaysia 🇲🇾 in the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 Championship Clash.#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #HACT2023@CMO_Odisha @CMOTamilnadu @asia_hockey @FIH_Hockey @IndiaSports @Media_SAI @sports_odisha pic.twitter.com/NNm79ogV3i
— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 12, 2023
Union sports minister Anurag Thakur will be in attendance at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai for the summit clash.
Had the honour of welcoming Hon’ble Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India, @ianuragthakur ji in Chennai in the esteemed presence of Hockey India Secretary General @Bholana97117226 jiThe Hon’ble Minister is here to witness… pic.twitter.com/wuZI1bxnYR
— Dilip Kumar Tirkey (@DilipTirkey) August 12, 2023
India reached the summit clash of the prestigious continental tournament with a 5-0 rout of Japan in the semifinals.
While Malaysia made it to the championship match with a resounding 6-2 win over Korea.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE streaming of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Final between India and Malaysia.
The summit clash is scheduled to take place at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai at 8.30 PM IST.
It’s almost time for the final match of the tournament. CHEER YOUR HEART OUT by commenting 💙 down below.#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #HACT2023 pic.twitter.com/Cr1yUKUHjd
— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 12, 2023