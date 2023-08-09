India vs Pakistan Hockey Live Streaming: How to Watch Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Coverage on TV And Online

India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in their fifth game of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 on Wednesday.

India are currently undefeated in the competition, having recorded three wins in the four games that they have played.

The contest will be played at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai. Pakistan have also played four games but the team has had a lacklustre performance in the competition so far winning only one out of their four games while drawing two and losing one.

India’s opening game of the tournament saw them square off against China. They dominated them by scoring seven goals while conceding two. In their next game, India were held to a 1-1 by Japan. They went on to win their next two games against Malaysia and Korea.

Pakistan opened their campaign with a 3-1 loss against Malaysia. They recorded a 1-1 draw against Korea in their second game. Their third game against Japan also ended up in a draw with a 3-3 scoreline. Their only victory in the tournament so far came against China.

India are currently the top performing team in the tourney and will be heading into Wednesday’s fixtures as the favourites.

Ahead of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match between India and Pakistan; here is all you need to know:

When will the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match between India and Pakistan be played?

The Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match between India and Pakistan will be played on August 9, Wednesday.

Where will the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match India vs Pakistan be played?

The Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match between India and Pakistan will be played at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai.

What time will the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match between India and Pakistan begin?

The Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match between India and Pakistan will start at 8:30 PM IST on August 9, Wednesday.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match?

India vs Pakistan match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match live streaming?

India vs Pakistan match will be streamed live on the FanCode mobile app and website.

What are the Probable XIs of India and Pakistan For the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match?

India: Krishan Pathak, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Sukhjeet Singh, Hardik Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Samsher Singh, Mandeep Singh

feAkmal Hussain, Abdullah Ishtiaq Khan, Aqeel Ahmed, Mohammad Sufyan Khan, Afraz, Arshad Liaquat, Ehtisham Aslam, Abdul Rahman, Mohammad Umar Bhutta, Rana Abdul Waheed Ashraf, Abdul Hanan Shahid