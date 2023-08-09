India Vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy Live Score: India Looking to Close Out Group Stages With Win Over Rivals

The Indian hockey team takes on Pakistan in the final game of the group stage at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.

India have already sealed their place in the semifinals of the event in Tamil Nadu as they sit at the top of the points table with 10 points to their name. India hasn’t lost a single game in the tournament and will look to continue the trend ahead of the knockout games.

Pakistan sit fourth with five points to their name with a win and two draws.