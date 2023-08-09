India Vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy Live Score: India Looking to Close Out Group Stages With Win Over Rivals

CHANGE LANGUAGE
Live now

India Vs Pakistan ACT 2023 Live Score: India take on Pakistan at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.

Curated By: Vivek Ganapathy

News18.com

Last Updated: August 09, 2023, 19:49 IST

Chennai [Madras], India

Indian Hockey Team. (Twitter)

The Indian hockey team takes on Pakistan in the final game of the group stage at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.

India have already sealed their place in the semifinals of the event in Tamil Nadu as they sit at the top of the points table with 10 points to their name. India hasn’t lost a single game in the tournament and will look to continue the trend ahead of the knockout games.

Pakistan sit fourth with five points to their name with a win and two draws.

Aug 09, 2023 19:49 IST

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match between India and Pakistan in the teams’ finals group stage game of the continental event.

The game is slated to be played at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai and will begin at 8.30 PM IST.

