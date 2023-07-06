CHANGE LANGUAGE
India Women's U-18 Compound Archers Win Gold in World Youth Championships

Published By: Ritayan Basu

PTI

Last Updated: July 06, 2023, 21:40 IST

Limerick

Archery represetative image (AFP Photo)

India women's under-18 compound archers won a gold medal at the World Youth Championships

India women’s under-18 compound archers defeated their opponents from USA for a gold medal at the World Youth Championships on Thursday.

The women’s team of Aishwarya Sharma, Aditi Swami and Ekta Rani bounced back from behind to edge past Olivia Dean, Liko Arreola and Leann Drake 214-212.

This was India’s second gold medal in the competition.

Priyansh and Avneet Kaur on Wednesday won gold in the junior mixed team compound event.

India’s Manav Jadhav and Aishwarya Sharma also won a bronze medal defeating Mexico in the cadet mixed compound event.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Ritayan Basu
Ritayan Basu, Senior Sub-Editor, Sports at News18.com
