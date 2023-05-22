'Do It Live': Protesting Wrestlers on WFI Chief's Narco Test Dare

A day after Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said he would take a narco test only if protesting wrestlers would undergo it too, Vinesh Phogat has said that not just her but all girls who have given complaint against him are ready for it.

BJP MP and WFI president Bhushan Sharan Singh on Sunday said that he is ready to undergo a Narco test for the sexual harassment allegations he’s facing, but with a condition.

In a post on Facebook, Singh came forward and said that he was ready for a polygraph test, only if wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia also agree to take the test.

Responding to the same, Vinesh Phogat on Monday said all not just Vinesh but all girls who have given the complaint are ready to undergo a Narco test and that it should be done live.

“I would like to tell Brij Bhushan that not only Vinesh, all the girls who have given the complaint, are ready to undergo the Narco test. It should be done live so that the entire country knows about his cruelty to the daughters of the country," wrestler Vinesh Phogat said.

Top wrestlers of the country, including Vinesg Phogat and Bajrang Punia, are seeking the Singh’s arrest for his alleged sexual harassment of women grapplers by protesting at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

In his post on Sunday, Singh said, “I am ready to undergo Narco test, polygraph test, or lie detector test. But my condition is that Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Puniya should also undergo the same test at the same time."

“If both the wrestlers agree to undergo it, call a press conference and make announcement. I promise them that I am ready for the test. I stand by my word even today and promise the countrymen to remain steadfast forever. Jai Shri Ram," Singh added.