Indian Chess Team Including R Praggnanandhaa to Undergo 4-Day Camp From August 30 For Asian Games
Indian Chess Team Including R Praggnanandhaa to Undergo 4-Day Camp From August 30 For Asian Games

Last Updated: August 26, 2023, 17:44 IST

Kolkata [Calcutta], India

R Praggnanandhaa, Vidit Gujarathi, Arjun Erigaisi; R Gukesh are all set to undergo a 4-day camp along other members of the Indian chess team for Asian Games 2023

The Asian Games-bound Indian men’s chess team, which includes World Cup silver medallist GM Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa along with three other quarter-finalists, will undergo a four-day tactical camp here from August 30.

Grandmasters Vidit Gujarathi, Arjun Erigaisi and R Gukesh, along with veteran Pentala Harikrishna as the other members are part of the Hangzhou-bound men’s squad.

The team is led by head coach legendary GM Boris Gelfand and includes coach Srinath Narayanan, assistant coaches Vaibhav Suri and Arjun Kalyan.

ALSO READ| In Pragg’s Playbook, Defeat is an Important Lesson, Says Family

The women’s coaching camp is currently underway till Tuesday and has Koneru Humpy, Harika Dronavalli, Vaishali Rameshbabu, Vantika Agrawal and Savitha Shri B as the participants.

“AICF’s commitment is etched in unwavering support and cutting-edge facilities for our players," AICF president Sanjay Kapoor stated in a release.

“This coaching camp stands as a testament to that commitment, providing an immersive experience that delves deep into strategy and finesse, enriching players’ abilities in anticipation of the Asian Games scheduled in Hangzhou."

ALSO READ| ‘You Made us Proud’: PM Narendra Modi, Viswanathan Anand Hail Praggnanandhaa After His Dream Run in FIDE World Cup

The camp will be held on the sidelines of the fifth edition of Tata Steel Chess India rapid and blitz tournament slated here from August 31-September 9.

All the members of the Asian Games-bound Indian squad will compete in the tournament which will also see participation from former World Blitz champion Maxime Vachier-Lagrave and reigning World Champion Wenjun Ju.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
August 26, 2023
August 26, 2023