Indian ESports: Gods Reign Crowned Champions Of Inaugural Skyesports Masters Tournament

Skyesports Masters, India’s biggest Esports tournament with an INR 2 Crore Prize Pool, reached its exhilarating conclusion as Gods Reign took the crown at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium, Bangalore. The team took down Revenant Esports in the thrilling two-day Grand Finale to become the inaugural champions of India’s first-ever franchised Esports tournament on Sunday.

The Skyesports Masters Grand Finale at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium was the country’s first post-pandemic Esports event that took place in a stadium. With more than 7,100 people registering to attend the event live, the on-ground matchup unfolded in front of a huge crowd who were gathered to cheer for their favourite CS:GO team.

The finals contested by Revenant Esports and Gods Reign turned out to be an electrifying affair between the two titans of India’s CS:GO landscape. The star-studded team led by Hrishikesh “Crazy_Gamer” Shenoy and comprising Anshul “KiiLSwitCh” Adarkar, Piyush “Clouda” Kalwania, Akash “Ph1NN” Bose, and Parijaat “Rev3nn” Banerjee performed to the best of their abilities to close the series 2-0 against a formidable Revenant Esports.

.@GodsReignIN are the Champions of Skyesports Masters CSGO 🔥🏆 https://t.co/FApCcip6ZI— Skyesports (@skyesportsindia) August 27, 2023

Commenting on the victory, Hrishikesh “Crazy_Gamer” Shenoy, Team Captain of Gods Reign CS:GO said, “We came into the Grand Finale to win it all and I am glad that my team was able to pull it off. It truly feels amazing to win the inaugural season of the Skyesports Masters after the countless hours of practice and dedication we have put in. We are grateful to all our fans who came to the venue to support us and the others watching from home. This victory goes to them.”

The finals kicked off with both teams exchanging rounds initially to set up nail-biting action in the first map. However, Gods Reign was able to snowball a late-game round win towards the victory. The second map, though, was comparatively one-sided as Gods Reign took the command initially and prevented Revenant from making a comeback, similar to the semifinals.

The event also witnessed the presence of N.A. Haris, Member of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly and Vice-President of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) felicitated the players of Gods Reign. “I wish all the best to Esports and our government is in support of you and anything we can do. We are always here for you,” he stated.

The Skyesports Masters was one of India’s biggest gaming tournaments. The event kicked off with the League Stage from July 8 to August 17 as the eight franchised teams competed for the four spots in the Grand Finale. With more than 50 matches played, the tournament was a testament to the competitiveness of Counter-Strike Esports.

“Congratulations to Gods Reign for their triumph in the biggest CS:GO tournament in the country. The Skyesports Masters served as a platform that showcased the talent and competitive spirit that runs through the veins of the country’s Esports community. We are also grateful to Mr. N.A. Haris for gracing the event with his presence and reaffirming the government’s commitment to developing the Esports ecosystem of India. Skyesports will continue to nurture the growth of Esports by organizing high-profile tournaments that enable competitive players along with their teams to thrive and create a name for themselves," said Shiva Nandy, Founder and CEO of Skyesports.

According to the “Windows of Opportunity" report on India’s Media and Entertainment industry by FICCI-EY, the number of brands investing in Esports in India grew from 72 in 2021 to 80 in 2022, and it is estimated to reach 100 in 2023.

Being the biggest gaming event in the country, Skyesports Masters was a testament to this as the tournament roped in industry giants including AMD, Windows 11, Flipkart, and Zebronics as the sponsors along with Loco, who were the broadcasting partners for the event and played host to the livestream.

Besides the high-octane Esports action, fans were treated to brand booths by Zebronics, AMD, Windows 11, and Flipkart. The event featured a fusion between Esports and music as rap sensation Karma teamed up with prominent content creator Mortal for a music performance.