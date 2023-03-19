Indian Junior Archers Clinch 10 Medals in Asia Cup Stage 1 World Ranking Tournament

The junior Indian archers reaped a rich harvest in the Asia Cup Stage 1 World Ranking Tournament in Taoyuan, Chinese Taipei, emerging the top-ranked contingent with 10 medals, including five gold.

The Indian contingent also won four silver and a bronze in a field of 156 archers from 13 countries.

On the concluding day of the tournament on Sunday, the compound women’s teams of Pragati, Aishwarya Sharma and Parneet Kaur clinched gold defeating Kazakhstan 227-215.

The men’s compound team, comprising Pawan, Venkat and Priyansh, though finished second best, losing to Malaysia 225-226.

In a close contest, Pragati pipped team-mate Parneet Kaur in tie-breaker to win the individual compound gold. The match had ended in tie at 141-141, which was resolved by a closest-to-centre-shooting verdict in favour of Pragati.

The junior men’s recurve team of Pawan, Parth and Rampal then defeated Saudi Arabia in a keenly-contested match 5-2 to clinch gold.

India finished 1-2 in the men’s recurve individual category with Rahul defeating Rampal for the top podium finish.

Besides India, the other competing countries were Australia, Chinese Taipei, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Uzbekistan, Hong Kong China, Singapore, Macau and Jordan.

