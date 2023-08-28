Indian Men's 4x400 Relay Team Finish 5th in World Championships Final, USA Win Gold; France Take Silver

India’s 4×400 Relay Team finished fifth in the World Athletics Championships 2023 final on Sunday, August 27 in Budapest, while the USA claimed gold, France won silver, and Great Britain won bronze.

The Indian relay team had earlier set an Asian record time in the semifinal heats but they could only manage a fifth-place finish, clocking a time of 2:59.92 seconds.

The United States continued their dominance as they finished first with a time of 2:57:31, and the French set a new national record by clocking a time of 2:58:45 seconds.

Great Britain meanwhile won the bronze with a time of 2:58:71 seconds, their season best.

Much credit to the men’s relay team of Muhammed Anas, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi and Rajesh Ramesh as they finished narrowly behind the heavyweights of world athletics.

For the first time in history, the Indian men’s team had qualified for the World Athletics Championships 4×400 relay final. The quartet of Muhammed Anas, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi and Rajesh Ramesh set an Asian record time of 2:59.05 which saw them finish second behind only the USA.

Riding on their astonishing performance in the semifinal heat, the Indian 4×400 relay team had made it into Sunday’s final alongside heavyweights such as the US, Great Britain, Italy, Jamaica and others.

In the final though, the quartet of USA, featuring Quincy Hall, Vernon Norwood, Justin Robinson and Rai Benjamin was way ahead of the chasing pack.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated the Indian men’s relay team for their splendid show in the semifinal heats in Budapest on Saturday.

“Incredible teamwork at the World Athletics Championships! Anas, Amoj, Rajesh Ramesh and Muhammed Ajmal sprinted into the finals, setting a new Asian Record in the M 4X400m Relay. This will be remembered as a triumphant comeback, truly historical for Indian athletics," wrote PM Modi on X sharing the Indian relay team’s video.

Courtesy of their gold in the men’s 4×400 relay, the USA finished at the top of the overall tally of World Championships 2023 as the global spectacle came to an end on Sunday.

At the end of Day 9, USA finished top with 29 medals including 12 golds, Canada were second with 4 gold medals and a total of 6 to their credit, whereas Spain finished third with overall five medals including four golds.