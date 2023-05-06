CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :WTC 2023GT VS MIOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Home » Sports » India's Bindyarani Devi Wins Silver at Asian Weightlifting Championships
1-MIN READ

India's Bindyarani Devi Wins Silver at Asian Weightlifting Championships

Published By: Ritayan Basu

PTI

Last Updated: May 06, 2023, 14:01 IST

Jinju

Bindyarani Devi won silver at Asian Weightlifting Championships (Twitter)

Bindyarani Devi won silver at Asian Weightlifting Championships (Twitter)

Bindyarani Devi won the silver medal with a total effort of 194kg in the women's 55kg event at the Asian Weightlifting Championships

Indian weightlifter Bindyarani Devi won the silver medal in the women’s 55kg event at the Asian Championships in Jinju on Saturday.

The Commonwealth Games silver medallist had a total effort of 194kg (83kg+111kg) in the non-olympic 55kg category.

She lifted 80kg and 83kg in her first two snatch attempts with relative ease but her 85kg try was deemed a no lift.

Bindyarani covered up her underwhelming snatch performance by lifting the second highest weight in clean and jerk to take home the silver in the section.

The 24-year-old switched back to her original 55kg weight division for this event due to an injury she had sustained ahead of the selection trials.

Bindyarani had moved to the 59kg weight class that features in the Paris Olympics, during last year’s World Championships, where she finished 25th.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest Sports News, Check Out Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Ritayan Basu
Ritayan Basu, Senior Sub-Editor, Sports at News18.com, covers badminton and cricket but football remains his forte. Follow him at @ritayanbasu...Read More
Tags:
  1. Bindyarani Devi
  2. Asian Weightlifting Championships
  3. weightlifting
  4. asian championships
first published:May 06, 2023, 14:01 IST
last updated:May 06, 2023, 14:01 IST