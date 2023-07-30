CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :IND VS PAK LIVESAFF ChampionshipOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Home » Sports » India's Gyaneshwari Yadav and Koyel Bar Win Silver Medals at Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships
1-MIN READ

India's Gyaneshwari Yadav and Koyel Bar Win Silver Medals at Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships

Published By: Ritayan Basu

PTI

Last Updated: July 30, 2023, 20:07 IST

Greater Noida, India

Gyaneshwari Yadav and Koyel Bar on the podium (SAI)

Gyaneshwari Yadav and Koyel Bar on the podium (SAI)

Gyaneshwari Yadav and Koyel Bar secured silver medals in the women's 49kg event.

India’s Gyaneshwari Yadav and Koyel Bar secured silver medals in the women’s 49kg event at the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships on Sunday.

While Gyaneshwari finished runner up among the juniors, Koyel came second in the youth category on day three of the Championships at the Gautam Buddha University here.

Gyaneshwari lifted a total of 175kg (78kg+97kg). Two failed attempts — one each in snatch and clean and jerk section — prevented the Chhattisgarh from matching her gold-winning effort at the Commonwealth Senior Championships held here earlier this month.

Spearheading India’s campaign in the absence of Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu, the 20-year-old had recorded personal best in the snatch (78kg) as well as the clean and jerk section (98kg).

Philippines’ Rosegie Ramos was crowned the Asian Junior Champion for her effort of 182kg (83kg+99kg) while Vietnamese lifter Birch Tram Ngyun 169kg (76kg+93kg) took home the bronze.

In the youth event, Koyel heaved 69kg in snatch and 86 kg in clean and jerk for a total effort of 155kg. Another Phillippine lifter Jhodie Peralta won the gold 160kg (73kg+87kg) while Thailand’s Phanida Denduang 151kg (67kg+84kg) came third.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Ritayan Basu
Ritayan Basu, Senior Sub-Editor, Sports at News18.com, covers badminton and cricket but football remains his forte. Follow him at @ritayanbasu...Read More
Tags:
  1. weightlifting
first published:July 30, 2023, 20:07 IST
last updated:July 30, 2023, 20:07 IST