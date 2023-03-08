India's Mairaj Khan And Ganemat Sekhon Finish 5th in Skeet Mixed Team Event of Shotgun World Cup

The Indian skeet mixed team pairing of Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Ganemat Sekhon finished fifth at the ISSF Shotgun World Cup in Doha on Wednesday.

The Indian duo shot 143 out of 150 in the 32-strong qualification field to miss the cut for the medal round matches by one point.

The American pair of Vincent Hancock and Kimberly Rhode won gold, after they beat French duo of Eric Delaunay and Lucie Anastassiou 6-0 in the gold medal match. They had also topped the qualification round with a score of 148.

Chilean duo of Hector Andres Flores Barahona and Francisca Crovetto Chadid shot 144 to edge out the Indians by one point to make the bronze play-off.

But the Chilean pair went down 2-6 to their Italian rivas Luigi Lodde and Diana Bacosi in the bronze medal match.

India’s engagements in skeet come to a close in this World Cup stage. The trap shooters begin their competitions on Friday.

India are yet to open their medal account in the shotgun World Cup.

