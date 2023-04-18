Initiative Aimed at Strengthening India's Road to Olympics Launched

A multi-year, systematic and synchronised programme for grassroots sports development and strengthening India’s road to the Olympics has been launched.

The Delhi-based Society for Transformation, Inclusion, and Recognition through Sports (STAIRS) launched its latest initiative ‘One India One Goal’ on Saturday with Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Pratima Bhoumik unveiling the logo and merchandise of the initiative.

The programme seeks to create a participatory sports development model directly aimed at increasing the number of stakeholders, from participants to policymakers.

”The ’One India One Goal’ program is based on three pillars – ’Play to Play’, ’Play to Win’, and ’Play to Earn’ – covering the complete lifecycle of a player. It will be executed in the flagship STAIRS Funnel Model of grassroots sports development,” a statement from STAIRS said.

As a part of the programme, STAIRS also plans to open youth clubs and promote training academies where children will be encouraged to participate in productive outdoor activities and life skills training.

Bhoumik said initiatives like ’One India One Goal’ serve as a platform that will give deprived children the opportunity, confidence, and direction to make an identity for themselves and also create an ecosystem where people unite to address the issue further.

Speaking at the launch, Siddhartha Upadhyay, president of STAIRS Foundation and former governing council member at Sports Authority of India, said, ”We are supercharged to announce ’One India One Goal’ that aims at creating champions for the country… Through ’One India One Goal’ programme, we wish to contribute to India’s success in international sports events with our sights on more Olympic medals for our great nation.” According to Ajit M Sharan, chairman of board of directors at STAIRS, the programme has a detailed plan of action to harness and hone the talent at the grassroots, create regional centres of excellence, provide opportunities to compete and excel, and in the process create an army of world-class athletes in 14 Olympic disciplines.

