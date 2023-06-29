Inspire Institute of Sport Set to Host National Cadet Judo Championships

The 2023-24 National Cadet Judo Championships will be held at the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS) in Bellary, Vijayanagar, between the 7th and 9th of July 2023, the High-Performance Center announced on Wednesday. The tournament, scheduled to take place at the facility’s state-of-the-art combat arena, will be held in association with the Judo Federation of India (JFI).

The Championships will become the third major National Competition to be hosted by the Inspire Institute of Sport in the last 12 months, with the venue having hosted the National Sub Junior and Junior Boxing Nationals in 2022 and most recently the Indian Open-Throws and Jumps Competition in March.

“We are very happy to be hosting the National Cadet Judo Championships at the Inspire Institute of Sport in Bellary. The opportunity to be the home for so many young Judokas from all around the country is a privilege and honour for us. It gives us an opportunity to see some of the best Judokas in action as well as show them the facilities that we have to offer here. IIS has done very well in the sport of Judo for the last few years, and we certainly believe that continued support for Judo will eventually give rewards in the Olympic Games in the near future,” said Inspire Institute of Sport CEO, Rushdee Warley.

Numerous highly talented Judokas will make their way to Bellary from across the nation to compete at the national tournament with several IIS-trained Judokas also in participation across weight categories. A total of 11 IIS Judokas are set to take part in the National Cadet Judo Championships, representing four states.

The participating contingent from Manipur comprises eight IIS Judokas - Oliviya Devi (44kg), Nungshithoi Chanu (52 kg), Roni Devi (57 kg), Deepapati (70 kg), Yohenba (55 kg), Wangthoi (66 kg), Suraj Singh (60 Kg). Most notably, Linthoi Chanambam, India’s first-ever Judo World Champion, will represent Manipur at the tournament in the 63 kg weight category.

“It is the privilege of the Judo Federation of India to hold the National Cadet Judo Championships in association with the Inspire Institute of Sports at Bellary. 234 Boys, 228 Girls and 126 officials from all 31 JFI affiliated States/Units are taking part, and this is the time that JFI is conducting an independent National for Cadet Boys & Girls with full sponsorship. The JFI appreciates IIS and JSW for taking up this Championship as a long-time partner for the development of Judo in India”, said Rajan C.S, Assistant Secretary of Judo Federation of India.

Having booked a spot for himself at the 2023 Asian Games, IIS Judoka Yash Vijayran will represent Delhi at the competition in the +100 kg category, while Ishroop Narang will represent Chandigarh and compete in the +70 kg category. Kentu Lap will represent Arunachal Pradesh in the 60 kg weight category.