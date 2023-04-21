CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :RCB VS CSK LIVEGT VS RR Orange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Home » Sports » Inter-Unit Table Tennis: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, T Reeth Rishya Win Men's and Women's Singles Titles
2-MIN READ

Inter-Unit Table Tennis: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, T Reeth Rishya Win Men's and Women's Singles Titles

Published By: Ritayan Basu

IANS

Last Updated: April 21, 2023, 18:26 IST

New Delhi, India

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran won the men's title (IANS)

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran won the men's title (IANS)

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and T Reeth Rishya clinched the men's and the women's singles titles at the 41st PSPB Inter Unit table tennis tournament

Reigning national champion Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (ONGC) and T Reeth Rishya (IOCL) won the men’s and the women’s singles titles at the 41st PSPB Inter Unit table tennis tournament at the Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex, here on Friday.

Sathiyan was drawn to play the crowd favorite and Indian legend Sharat Kamal. Sathiyan declared his intent immediately and won the first two games 11-5 and 11-9.

Sharat then pulled one back when he won the third game 11-5. The next two games were closely contested but Sathiyan made fewer errors and found the corners when it mattered to win them 11-8 and 12-10. Sathiyan looked in control throughout and won the match 4-1 (11-5, 11-9, 5-11, 11-8, 12-10).

On the other hand, the women’s singles finals between the talented Yashaswani Ghorpade (OIL) and T Reeth Rishya (IOCL) went the full distance.

Yashaswani won the first game 11-9. Reeth pulled one back comfortably to win the next game 11-4. She then lost the next two games 11-7 and 11-7. Just when it seemed like Yashaswani may win the match, Reeth raised her game to win the next three games in a row and won the match 4-3 (9-11, 11-4, 7-11, 7-11, 11-9, 11-4, 11-7).

Meanwhile, the veteran singles finals between team members of ONGC, Pankaj Gupta and LVL Thakre was played with a lot of intensity and passion. In the best of 5 encounter, Pankaj kept his nerve in a tense battle to win 3-2 (11-8, 10-12, 11-3, 8-11,12-10).

RELATED NEWS

The 3rd position playoffs in all the three categories saw one sided matches. Talented youngster Ankur Bhattacharjee (OIL) displayed his ample skills and speed to get the measure of Saurabh Saha (ONGC) 4-1 (8-11, 11-8, 11-3, 12-10, 11-6).

In the women’s contest, Divya Deshpande (ONGC) beat the talented Jennifer Verghees (IOCL) 4-1 (11-4, 11-8, 9-11, 11-8, 11-6) while the veterans category saw Soneshwar Deka (OIL) beat Jayanta Dey 3-1 (11-5, 9-11, 11-6, 12-10).

Results:

Men’s singles final: G Sathiyan (ONGC) beat Sharat Kamal (IOCL) 4-1 (11-5, 11-9, 5-11, 11-8, 12-10)

Wome’n singles final: T Reeth Rishya (IOCL) beat Yashaswani Ghorpade (OIL) 4-3 ( 9-11, 11-4, 7-11, 7-11, 11-9, 11-4, 11-7)

Veteran’s singles final: Pankaj Gupta (ONGC) beat L V L Thakre (ONGC) 3-2 (11-8, 10-12, 11-3, 8-11, 12-10)

Men’s 3rd position playoff: Ankur Bhattacharjee (OIL) beat Saurabh Saha (ONGC) 4-1 (8-11, 11-8, 11-3, 12-10, 11-6)

Women’s 3rd position playoff: Divya Deshpande (ONGC) beat Jennifer Verghees (IOCL) 4-1 (11-4, 11-8, 9-11, 11-8, 11-6)

Veterans 3rd position playoff: Soneshwar Deka (OIL) beat Jayanta Dey 3-1 (11-5, 9-11, 11-6, 12-10)

Read all the Latest Sports News, Check Out Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Ritayan Basu
Ritayan Basu, Senior Sub-Editor, Sports at News18.com, covers badminton and cricket but football remains his forte. Follow him at @ritayanbasu...Read More
Tags:
  1. Sathiyan Gnanasekaran
  2. table tennis
first published:April 21, 2023, 18:26 IST
last updated:April 21, 2023, 18:26 IST