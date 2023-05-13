International Shooting Competition of Hannover: Indian Para Shooters Claim 6 Medals in Germany

Indian para shooters opened the 2023 season on a strong note winning six medals including a Team gold at the International Shooting Competition of Hannover (ISCH) & WSPS Grand Prix in Hannover, Germany.

Akash stood out among the shooters winning three medals including a gold medal in the P4 50m Pistol Mixed SH1 Team event. Akash, Nihal Singh and Rubina Francis aggregated 1565-14x in the qualifying to finish ahead of Poland and Azerbaijan.

Akash also took a bronze in the P4-50m Pistol Mixed SH1 individual event besides a silver medal in the P5-10m Standard Air Pistol Mixed SH1 event. Meanwhile, Nihal claimed bronze in the 10m Air Pistol Men SH1 event.

The Indian shooters will be next seen in action at the season-opening World Shooting Para Sports event, Changwon 2023 World Cup in South Korea starting May 22 to 30, 2023.

First International Judges in Shooting Para

Coaches Subhash Rana (national coach) and Vivek Saini (assistant coach) became the first ever Shooting Para Sport judges or jury from India to officiate in an international event overseas.

Rana and Saini attended the World Shooting Para Sport Judges and Jury Course in February 2023 to become eligible to officiate in international competitions.