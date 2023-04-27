IOA Announces a Three-member Ad-hoc Committee to Run Wrestling Federation of India

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has named a three-member ad-hoc committee to run the daily affairs of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). The decision has come days after top India wrestlers resumed their indefinite protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh alleging sexual harassment against him.

IOA has included former shooter Suma Shirur, Wushu Association of India President Bhupendra Singh Bajwa and a yet-to-be-named retired High Court judge to be part of the panel.

Star wrestlers, including World Championships medal winner Vinesh Phogat, Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik among others have been protesting in the national capital.

IOA president PT Usha though has said the wrestlers protesting on streets amounts to indiscipline. “Wrestlers staging protest on streets amounts to indiscipline," Usha said on Thursday.

However, Bajrang said the wrestlers didn’t expect Usha to be critical of their actions and instead was hoping for support.

“We did not expect such a harsh response from IOA President PT Usha, we expected support from her," Bajrang was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Earlier, in a video message, Brij Bhushan, without making a mention of the allegations against him, indicated that he would not accept defeat till he has strength for fight.

“Friends, the day I reflect on my life, what I gained or lost, the day I feel I don’t have the strength to fight, the day I feel helpless, I won’t like to live a life like that. Instead of living such a life, I would wish that death embraces me," he said.

The elite athletes resumed their agitation against the Wrestling Federation of India chief on Sunday, three months after they ended their sit-in protest following the formation of an oversight committee by the government to probe into the serious allegations.

The Sports Ministry has not yet made public the findings of a six-member oversight panel that submitted its report on April 5.

With PTI Inputs

