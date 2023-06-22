IOC Raises Concern Over Delay in IOA Appointing Secretary-general, Asks to Settle WFI Matter as Per Rules

The Executive Committee (EB) of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has once again expressed its concern over the delay in the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) appointing a secretary-general/Chief Executive officer (CEO).

In its meeting on Wednesday, the IOC Executive Board also raised the issue of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and asked IOA to work closely with the International federations and work in a coordinated manner to settle these matters.

“The NOC of India has been directed on many occasions to finalise the appointment process of the new CEO/Secretary General without any further delay, in accordance with the NOC Constitution, so as to normalise the situation within the NOC. Unfortunately, the NOC has yet to complete this process. The IOC continues to monitor this issue," the IOC said in a release after the EB meeting on Wednesday. IOA is the National Olympic Committee (NOC) for India.

The IOC raised its concerns, particularly in relation to the Wrestling Federation of India.

This is the second time that IOC has raised concern over the delay in IOA filling up the post of secretary general/CEO. The All-India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey is currently holding the post of interim CEO.

“In addition, the NOC of India has been requested to liaise and work closely with the International Federations in order to address a number of ongoing issues affecting Indian Sports Federations, in a coordinated manner and in accordance with the rules and directives of the International Federations concerned. This includes, in particular, the situation of the Wrestling Federation in India," said the IOC statement.

The IOA has appointed an Ad-Hoc Committee and Returning Officer to conduct selections to set up a new managing body for the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). The WFI elections to be held on July 6 have reportedly been postponed to July 11.