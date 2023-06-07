Iron Sheik, WWE Hall of Famer, Passes Away at 81

Former WWF Heavyweight Champion and WWE Hall of Famer Iron Sheik (Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri) has passed away aged 81. The news broke via Sheik’s social media accounts.

“Today, we gather with heavy hearts to bid farewell to a true legend, a force of nature, and an iconic figure who left an incredible mark on the world of professional wrestling,” a family statement read.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of The Iron Sheik, but we also take solace in knowing that he departed this world peacefully, leaving behind a legacy that will endure for generations to come.”

A former amateur wrestler in his native Iran, The Iron Sheik remains the only Iranian champion in WWE history and was one of the mainstays during professional wrestling’s boon in the 1980s. Sheik portrayed a villainous character and his rivalry with Hulk Hogan elevated the latter to the superstar status.

Sheik also had notable feuds with Bob Backlund and Sgt. Slaughter during his run in the WWF (World Wrestling Federation). The Iron Sheik became WWE Champion the day after Christmas in 1983 when he defeated Bob Backlund at Madison Square Garden.

Sheik was a master of the suplex, he is best known for his crippling Camel Clutch (rear chin lock) manoeuvre. The Iron Sheik was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by his long-time rival and former partner, Sgt. Slaughter in 2005.

RESPECT THE LEGEND FOREVER 😢 pic.twitter.com/Cr6CC9pXSO— The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) June 7, 2023

The full statement

Remembering The Iron Sheik

Today, we gather with heavy hearts to bid farewell to a true legend, a force of nature, and an iconic figure who left an incredible mark on the world of professional wrestling. It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of The Iron Sheik, but we also take solace in knowing that he departed this world peacefully, leaving behind a legacy that will endure for generations to come.

Beyond the wrestling persona that the world knew so well, The Iron Sheik was a devoted family man. He cherished the love and support of his wife of 47 years Caryl, who stood by his side through thick and thin, offering unwavering encouragement throughout his life. Their bond was an anchor, providing him with the strength to face the challenges that life presented.

To his children, Tanya, Nikki, Marissa and son in law Eddie, he was not just a wrestling icon. He was a loving and dedicated father. He instilled in them the values of perseverance, determination, and the importance of following their dreams. The Iron Sheik’s guidance and unwavering belief in their potential served as a driving force for his children, empowering them to become the best versions of themselves.

The Iron Sheik’s love also extended to his grandchildren,Marissa, Zahra, Alexis, Chloe and Niko who brought immeasurable joy into his life. As a doting Papa Sheik, he cherished every moment spent with them, creating memories that will forever be treasured. He shared his wisdom, humor, and zest for life with his grandchildren, leaving an incredible impression on their hearts.