Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic Live Tennis Streaming For Wimbledon 2023 Semi-final: How to Watch Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic Coverage on TV And Online

Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic will battle it out to secure a place in the Wimbledon 2023 final when they face off in the second semi-final of the Men’s Singles category. After clashing in the quarter-final last year, Sinner and Djokovic will once again take over the Centre Court on July 14.

Djokovic, a seven-time Wimbledon champion, has been undefeated on Centre Court for the past 10 years. The Serbian star will hope to continue the dominance against an eighth-seeded Sinner, who will make his maiden appearance in a Grand Slam semi-final. Djokovic scripted one of the greatest comebacks of his career when he took on Sinner in the last year’s quarter-final. After going down by two sets, Djokovic put up an enthralling show to return from the jaw of defeat.

In the previous stage, Novak Djokovic clinched a commendable victory over seventh-seeded Andrey Rublev even after losing the first set. In the earlier games, Djokovic got the better of Pedro Cachin, Jordan Thompson, Stan Wawrinka and Hubert Hurkacz.

Jannik Sinner is coming into this match after a comfortable victory over Roman Safiullin. Ahead of the quarter-final, the 21-year-old Italian beat Juan Manuel Cerundolo, Diego Schwartzman, Quentin Halys and Daniel Elahi Galan.

Ahead of Friday's Wimbledon 2023 Semi-final match between Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic

