Japan Open 2023: Kidambi Srikanth Defeats Taipei’s Chou Tien Chen To Enter Round Of 16

Published By: Siddarth Sriram

IANS

Last Updated: July 25, 2023, 12:53 IST

Tokyo, Japan

Kidambi Srikanth after his win. (Credit: IANS)

Srikanth was the only Indian to progress further in the tournament as others such as Aakarshi Kashyap, Rohan Kapoor and Sikki Reddy crashed out of the Open.

Ace Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth got the better of Chinese Taipei’s Chou Tien Chen to enter the Round of 16 at the ongoing Japan Open 2023 badminton tournament, here on Tuesday.

Former world no. 1 Srikanth beat Chou Tien Chen 21-13, 21-13 in a round of 32 encounters, which lasted for 43 minutes.

The world championship silver medallist will face the winner between compatriot Prannoy HS and All England 2023 champion China’s Li Shi Feng in the round of 16 on Thursday.

However, Aakarshi Kashyap lost 17-21, 17-21 to top seed Akane Yamaguchi in the women’s singles opening round.

In mixed doubles, Rohan Kapoor and Sikki Reddy lost 21-18, 9-21, 18-21 to Chinese Taipei’s Ye Hong Wei and Lee Chia Hsin.

Later, HS Prannoy will be in action against All England Open champion Li Shi Feng of China.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)
