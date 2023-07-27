Japan Open: Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy Advance to Quarters, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy- Chirag Shetty Duo Through

Indian badminton sensation Lakshya Sen advanced to the quarters of the Japan Open on Thursday with his thumping Round of 16 win over Japanese shuttler Kanta Tsuneyama in straight sets.

HS Prannoy beat compatriot Srikanth Kidambi 19-21, 21-9, 21-9 to advance to the quarters at the cost of the 30-year-old Indian shuttle stalwart.

The Indian men’s doubles pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also earned progress with their dominant win over the Danish pair of Lasse Molhede and Jeppe Bay in the Ro16 clash.

Sen’s 21-14, 21-16 win over the 27-year-old Japanese shuttler from Shiga in a matchup that lasted 50 minutes, was a show of dominance from the man from Almora as he cruised to the win in the opening game never surrendering the lead after seizing the advantage early on to cruise to a victory.

The second game was a bit more even as the lead changed hands on a couple of occasions but the 21-year-old held firm and saw the game out after taking the lead at 17-16, from where he went on to close out the tie.

Rankireddy and Shetty cruised into the subsequent round of the men’s doubles event with a 21-17, 21-11 hammering of the Danish pair, in a fixture that lasted just over 35 minutes.

The Indian pair took a slender lead in the opening game at 3-2 and never fell behind in the opener as they locked out a 21-17 win. The Danish duo levelled at 12 each after the interval, but the Indians held their nerve to establish the lead and take the win from there.

The second game witnessed the Danes start strong, but ultimately their challenge against the mighty Indian duo fizzled out as Rankireddy and Shetty closed out the game in style.

The Indian women’s pairing of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly suffered an exit despite their valiant efforts against Nami Matsuyama and Chiraru Shida in the Ro16 23-21, 21-19.

The young female duo from India pushed the Japanese opponents to the limit in the first game before the home side edged out the visiting Indians 23-21. The second game was fought on an even keel too, however, the Japanese pair once again pipped the young duo in thrilling fashion to claim a 21-19 win.