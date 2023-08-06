CHANGE LANGUAGE
Jasleen Singh Saini Becomes Fifth Judoka to Fail Dope Test in 2 Months
1-MIN READ

Jasleen Singh Saini Becomes Fifth Judoka to Fail Dope Test in 2 Months

Curated By: Amar Sunil Panicker

Last Updated: August 06, 2023, 19:42 IST

New Delhi, India

Jasleen Singh Saini- Instagram

The Asian Games probable had come off securing a gold media at the Taipei Open last month.

Asian Games probable, Judoka Jasleen Singh Saini has tested positive for a banned drug in an in-competition test conducted during the Taipei Open last month, according to sources.

Jasleen (25) won the gold medal in the men’s 66kg category at the Taipei Asia Open last month.

“Yes, he had failed a dope test conducted by an international agency during the Taipei Open. So, he will not be in the Asian Games team," a team coach, who has knowledge of the development, told PTI.

The International Testing Agency (ITA) conducts testing and result management for International Judo Federation.

Saini was named in the list of probables for the September 23 to October 8 Hangzhou Asian Games.

The Judo Federation of India had conducted a selection trial in Delhi in April but the final team is not yet known.

He became the fifth judoka to fail the dope test in two months. Four judokas — Harshdeep Brar (81kg), Gulab Ali Mohsin (60kg), Rahul Sevta (81kg) and Akshay (66kg) — last month failed out-of-competition tests conducted by the National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) during the national camp in Bhopal and selection trials in Delhi.

All four have been handed a provisional suspension.

