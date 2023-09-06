John Fury Reveals Why He Went On A Rampage Inside The Wembley Arena

Former Irish boxer John Fury has finally revealed the reason he lost his cool and caused a brawl on stage at Wembley Arena last month. KSI, Logan Paul joined Dillon Danis, Tommy Fury and John in a press conference in London for a face-off to promote their boxing matches scheduled in October. In the press conference, KSI enquired why World Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury was ducking the WBA, IBF and WBO title-holder Oleksandr Usyk. “Why is Tyson Fury ducking Usyk? Why is he fighting Ngannou?” SportBible quoted KSI as saying. This question agitated John who flipped a few tables leading to a melee breakout on stage. John has now admitted that KSI’s comments had gotten to him prompting the furious on-stage wrath. While speaking to GiveMeSport, John said, “Tyson will not duck any man in the world. Tyson is a warrior…that is what ignited the whole thing.”

John Fury is a former Irish boxer who also happens to be the father of Tyson Fury. He was there at the Wembley Arena to support his son, Tommy Fury, ahead of his clash against KSI at the AO Arena in Manchester on October 14. Several insults were hurled amongst the fighters during the press conference. The 59-year-old had visibly grown tired of the personal jibes before he lost his mind, going on a rampage on stage.

Security had to intervene, bringing the conference to an abrupt end. John further talked about the confrontation in the interview saying that he watched the clip back in the day after the on-stage brawl. He said that he lost it and “let some kids” wind him up. However, he was willing to take full responsibility for his actions. John had also uploaded a video on platform X, apologising for his behaviour at Wembley.

KSI’s business partner and friend Logan Paul will also be squaring off in one-on-one competition against MMA fighter Dillion Danis at the same event. KSI’s last fight was packed with controversy when he knocked out Joe Fournier in May. The match was later declared to be a no-contest. Some footage of the match had emerged that showed KSI landing a blow using his elbow during the closing stages of the match. His record currently stands at 5-0. His competitor and Tyson Fury’s brother Tommy, on the other hand, recently recorded his ninth straight victory against Jake Paul in Saudi Arabia in February.

Speaking of Tyson Fury, the English boxer has been in the limelight lately, especially after the premiere of his Netflix show ‘At Home with the Furys.’ The show was an instant hit among subscribers as the first episode of the series garnered more than 2 million viewers.