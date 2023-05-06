'Just Neeraj Chopra Doin Neeraj Chopra Things': Twitter Melts as Indian Bags Gold at Doha Diamond League

Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra claimed the gold medal at the Diamond League meet in Doha with a throw of 88.67m on Friday.

Sports minister Anurag Thakur led the way with congratulatory messages to the ace Indian javelin thrower with a post that read “Neeraj Chopra wins! With a thunderous throw of 88.67m, he dominated the Doha Diamond League and brought glory home. A true champion who has made the nation proud again. Congratulations Neeraj on this stupendous win!"

Neeraj Chopra wins!With a thunderous throw of 88.67m, he dominated the Doha Diamond League and brought glory home. A true champion who has made the nation proud again. Congratulations Neeraj on this stupendous win! pic.twitter.com/WqtkG4EdNs — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) May 5, 2023

Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju shared a tweet that read “India’s pride @Neeraj_chopra1 makes nation proud again at the prestigious #DohaDiamondLeague with a throw of 88.67 meters. Congratulations #NeerajChopra"

India’s pride @Neeraj_chopra1 makes nation proud again at the prestigious #DohaDiamondLeague with a throw of 88.67 meters.Congratulations #NeerajChopra pic.twitter.com/1gbWFiRfK2— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) May 5, 2023

One Twitter user posted “Our man does it again. He’s back on the field and starts his season with a gold Wow #NeerajChopra You never disappoint man! 88.67m it was to get the gold in #DiamondLeague"

Our man does it again.He’s back on the field and starts his season with aWow #NeerajChopraYou never disappoint man! 88.67m it was to get the in #DiamondLeague pic.twitter.com/LMbkqVC04s — AJ (@10032000AJ) May 5, 2023

Another user posted “New season, @Neeraj_chopra1 keeps winning again. At Doha, the Olympic gold medalist #NeerajChopra throws 88.67m to win #DohaDiamondleague."

One fan shared an update that read “First event in 8 months, Wins the #DohaDL with his first competitive throw in 239 days, Registers an 88.67m throw- 2023’s best so far Just #NeerajChopra doing Neeraj Chopra things."

▪️ First event in 8 months▪️ Wins the #DohaDL with his first competitive throw in 239 days ▪️ Registers an 88.67m throw- 2023’s best so far Just #NeerajChopra doing Neeraj Chopra things.#DohaDiamondLeague | #DiamondLeague pic.twitter.com/lw5OkeGjXu — Shyam Vasudevan (@JesuisShyam) May 5, 2023

With the throw, Chopra also claimed the world lead for the longest throw in the year 2023.

