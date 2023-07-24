Karman Kaur Thandi Wins ITF W60 Evansville, Second Indian Woman After Sania Mirza to Win a Pro Title in US

Karman Kaur Thandi clinched the singles title of the ITF W60 Evansville held at Evansville, USA. With this win, Karman becomes the only Indian woman after Sania Mirza to win a pro title in the US. Third seeded Karman defeated Yuliia Starodubtseva of Ukraine 7-5, 4-6, 6-1 in the final to lift the title of the $60,000 event.

With her title win, Karman Kaur Thandi will move into the top 210 in the WTA rankings and booking her a spot in the US Open qualifiers in the process.

Roar of a Champion 🏆💪😍🇮🇳Karman Thandi overpowered Yulila Starodubtseva of Ukraine in a thrilling final 7-5 4-6 6-1, and clinched the singles crown at the ITF $60,000 Women’s Tennis Tournament in Evansville, USA…🎾 An inspiring display of talent & tenacity…❤️ #W60 #ITF pic.twitter.com/EZ7Hf5QmY9 — All India Tennis Association (@AITA__Tennis) July 23, 2023

The title clash is a re-match of last month’s W60 Sumter final., in which, Thandi had lost 7-6(5), 5-7 4-6.

Karman had earlier beaten Maria Fernanda Navarro of Mexico in Round 1 and Maribella Zamarippa of the United States in Round 2, before taking down wild card entrant Allie Kiick of the United States 6-3, 6-3 in straight sets in the quarter-finals. She then defeated Mccartney Kessler of the United States 6-4, 7-5 in the semifinals to make her way into the final.

Karman is currently 261st in the WTA singles rankings and is the second-ranked women’s player in the country. This victory comes after her two recent runner-up finishes; in the doubles event of the W60 Saskatoon Challenger, Canada and in the singles event of the W60 Sumter Palmetto Pro Open held in the US.

Renowned coach and Technical Director of RoundGlass Tennis Academy, Aditya Sachdeva, and his team have been training Karman at the Academy. Speaking about her performance, coach Aditya Sachdeva said, “After two runner-up finishes, this victory comes at a good time to boost Karman’s confidence as she prepares herself to make it to the US Open. Her recent form is a testament of her hard work and perseverance, and we hope she will be able to build on this form going forward.”