Home » Sports » Krishan Kumar, KM Chanda Clinch Silver Medals by Clocking Personal Best at Asian Athletics Championships
1-MIN READ

Krishan Kumar, KM Chanda Clinch Silver Medals by Clocking Personal Best at Asian Athletics Championships

Published By: Amrit Santlani

PTI

Last Updated: July 16, 2023, 16:13 IST

Bangkok, Thailand

Krishan Kumar, KM Chanda win silver medals at Asian Athletics Championships (Twitter Image)

Krishan Kumar, KM Chanda clocked their respective personal best times to clinch a silver medal each on the last day of Asian Athletics Championships

Krishan Kumar and KM Chanda ran their personal best times to win a silver medal each in the men’s and women’s 800m race respectively on the final day of the Asian Athletics Championships here on Sunday.

Kumar clocked 1 minute 45.88 seconds to finish second behind Abubaker H Abdalla (1:45.53) of Qatar, while Chanda crossed the finish line of the two-lap race in 2:01.58 behind MK Dissanayaka (2:00.66) of Sri Lanka.

Kumar’s earlier personal best was 1:46.17, while Chanda equalled her earlier lifetime best of 2:01.58.

  1. Asian Athletics Championships
  2. Kishan Kumar
first published:July 16, 2023, 16:13 IST
last updated:July 16, 2023, 16:13 IST