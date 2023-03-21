CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Sports » Lakshya Sen Slips Six Places to Slump to World No 25 in BWF Rankings
Lakshya Sen Slips Six Places to Slump to World No 25 in BWF Rankings

Reported By: Ritayan Basu

PTI

Last Updated: March 21, 2023, 20:13 IST

New Delhi, India

Indain badminton star Lakshya Sen (Twitter)

Lakshya Sen hasn't been in the best of form, having made early exits from Malaysia Open, India Open and German Open

Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya Sen slipped six places to move out of the world top 20 in the latest men’s singles rankings issued by BWF on Tuesday.

Following his second round exit from the All England Championship, Sen slumped to the 25th spot.

The 21-year-old, who had reached a career-best world no. 6 in November last year, hasn’t been in the best of form, having made early exits from Malaysia Open, India Open and German Open.

Last year, Sen had a rampaging run in the European circuit early in the season, winning the India Open and reaching the finals at Germany and All England.

HS Prannoy continued to remain steady at number ninth spot, while Kidambi Srikanth regained his top 20 spot after climbing two positions.

In women’s singles, PV Sindhu stayed at the ninth spot, while Saina Nehwal, who had skipped the All England Championships, slipped five places to 32nd spot.

Men’s pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty continued at the sixth spot, while women’s combination of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand lost a rung to be at the 18th position, despite a semifinal finish last week.

