Latvia Goes Through To First Ever FIBA World Cup Quarter-Finals Following Win Against Brazil

After a convincing 104-84 victory over Brazil to cap their group stage, Latvia made the FIBA World Cup quarterfinals for the first time in history.

The tournament debutants ended their group phase journey in impressive fashion, including wins over medal contenders France and defending champions Spain. Brazil, coming off a major win over Canada, failed to advance after the loss on Sunday, reports Xinhua.

Led by Andrejs Grazulis, who shot 11 of 15 to score a game-high 24 points, Latvia had five players in double digits. Bruno Caboclo of Brazil tallied 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds.

Andrejs Grazulis with the best game of his career in a Latvia jersey to lead his country to the World Cup Quarter-Finals!📊 24 PTS 73%FG 5 AST 2 BLK #FIBAWC x #WinForLatvia 🇱🇻 pic.twitter.com/cHGRzpM6Xu — FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆 (@FIBAWC) September 3, 2023

Latvia took advantage of their physicality and kept pouring pressure in defense, scoring 18 points from their opponents’ turnovers. They blitzed the Brazilians after half-time, outscoring 36-21 in the third quarter to turn the game into a rout.

“The memories we made in Jakarta are amazing and will be forever," said Latvia head coach Luca Banchi, adding that the way their fans behaved and how the locals received their team were truly impressive.

The crucial win is also key in keeping their Paris Olympics dreams alive.

It means so much to Latvia. 🇱🇻In another win and advance situation, Latvia defeat Brazil to qualify for the quarter-finals. They also keep their #Paris2024 dream alive.#WinForAll pic.twitter.com/Lk7Pvfhmk2 — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) September 3, 2023

Set to finish second in Group L, Latvia will play Group K winners Germany on Wednesday, after they thrashed Slovenia 100-71 on Sunday.