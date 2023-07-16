LeBron James to Switch Back to No 23 for Next NBA Season

The official Twitter handle of the LA Lakers confirmed that LeBron James would switch to jersey number 23. However, this is not an unusual move from James as he has been switching numbers even when he was with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

LeBron started off his NBA career donning the #23 with the Cleveland Cavaliers. But when he made the switch to Miami Heat, he was forced to change numbers since the Miami Heat decided to retire the #23 jersey out of respect for the legendary Michael Jordan.

Following his switch to the Heat, James picked up the #6 but then switched back to #23 when he returned to the Cavaliers for his second stint.

It’s official. 23 is back. pic.twitter.com/hEqb5rQANk— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) July 16, 2023

LeBron James made the switch to the LA Lakers and had worn #23 until he decided to vacate the number for Anthony Davis as a show of support. After switching back to #6, the death of Bill Russell in 2022, resulted in the NBA retiring any new players from picking the #6, thereby cementing his legacy. He will be switching back to #23 since Anthony Davis now has the #3 jersey.

Bill Russell is regarded as one of the greatest basketball players of all time. The centre was known for his defensive acumen and was a serial winner. The player had only played for the Boston Celtics where he racked up 11 NBA Championships. He also won gold for the United States of America in the 1956 Olympics held in Melbourne, Australia.

LeBron is not forced to vacate the jersey but rather decided to follow suit since the NBA decided to retire the jersey for all sides which is the first time such a decision has been made. The NBA has made it clear that the current players who are wear the #23 on their kits, will be allowed to do so. It is just that no more new players will be allowed to wear it.

His agent, Rich Paul was quoted by ESPN saying that the switch was decided out of respect for Bill Russel.

James had won a championship for the Lakers with the #23 on and will look to replicate the same for the upcoming season. He squashed the retirement rumours by confirming that he will be playing in the next season on the broadcast of the ESPY award show.