Legendary WWE wrestler Hulk Hogan is all set to get married for the third time. Hogan has been ranked among the greatest wrestlers in WWE history as he paved the way for several young generation wrestlers to shine inside the ring.

Hogans’s whose real name is Terry Gene Bollea announced engagement to his girlfriend Sky Daily. Hogan proposed to Sky at his friend Corin Nemec’s wedding to Sabrina Nemec, revealed by The U.S. Sun.

The former WWE star proposed to his girlfriend on her birthday to make the occasion even more special.

Meanwhile, according to a report on The Sun, Sky shared a clip of Hulk’s speech on her private Instagram account.

Towards the end of his speech, Hulk playfully addressed a member of the audience, saying, “I guess because when you guys were getting married, you handed her your bouquet. That makes her next. And her birthday was last Thursday, and I asked Sky to marry me, and she was crazy enough to say yes, brother."

According to a report from TMZ, the couple dated each other for a year before Hogan proposed to her.

The veteran WWE Star told TMZ that he was nervous about proposing. He also revealed that his fiance, who is a yoga instructor, has three children of her own, and he fell in love with all of them.

He has already married twice in his life as Linda Claridge was the first wife. with whom he shares two children. Later he married Jennifer McDaniel in 2010, but they separated in 2021.

Last year, Hogan took to Twitter to reveal that the woman he was pictured with a lot was his new partner

“Yo Maniacs just for the record, the Facebook and Instagram posts are of me and my girlfriend Sky, I am officially divorced, sorry I thought everyone already knew, love my Maniacs4Life," he said on Twitter.