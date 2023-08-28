Lewis Hamilton and Shakira's split takes a new turn; Nino says the F1 racer "wanted a child"

Lewis Hamilton is back in the news after his reported split with pop sensation Shakira has taken a new turn. A well-known Hispanic astrologer, Nino Prodigio has claimed that the reported split between the two stars was because of Hamilton “wanting a child.” The Mercedes racer has been snapped with Shakira on quite a few occasions this year and has been catching headlines ever since.

As reported by Express, the Hispanic Astrologer told People Magazine, “I am going to be honest; this man is looking for a child. I don’t know if Shakira is into it. There’s something nice between them as a friendship - I don’t see much in the future.”

READ MORE: Shakira Screams As Rat Attacks Her During Music Video, Shocking Video Goes Viral; Watch - News18

Nino said, “They are air and earth. They are a tornado in bed. I see abundance and fortune if these two people join forces in a business they will do super well.”

The Formula-1 star has been associated with many famous celebrities over his career. Hamilton dated former judge of X Factor, Nicole Scherzinger for over 7 years and has also been linked with other stars like Rihanna, Kendall Jenner and Rita Ora.

This year, his name started linking with the Colombian singer and their relationship was blossoming until the reports of their split started spreading around.

The couple were seen together quite often and were snapped together spending time sitting in a boat before Hamilton’s race in the United States Grand Prix.

Shakira was also seen cheering for the Mercedes racer in his race in the Spanish Grand Prix just a month after that incident. It was also said that the couple planned a holiday in the Caribbean islands. It was also claimed by The Sun that Shakira and Hamilton were seen in Shakira’s Ibiza villa three times. It was reported that the singer stayed there for a month during the break in the F1 season.

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton Turns Down Contract Offer from Ferrari: Reports - News18

Hamilton who is hailed as one of the greatest racers of all time because of his record-tying 7 World Championship victories is currently ranked 4th in the world. He just has four podium finishes in this season because of the unimaginable domination of Max Verstappen. Lewis Hamilton finished sixth in his last race at the Dutch Grand Prix and has been struggling to beat Max who again went on a rampage.