Lewis Hamilton Turns Down Contract Offer from Ferrari: Reports

Ferrari has reportedly offered seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton a contract to join them for the next season. According to various media reports, Hamilton though has politely declined the offer, insisting he’s set to extending contract with Mercedes.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff and Hamilton have both said in the recent past that they are working on a contract but with no concrete announcement yet, uncertainty around the British driver’s future continues.

As per Sports Illustrated, Hamilton has been advised by former F1 drivers and several pundits to join Ferrari.

Ferrari president John Eklann and team boss Fred Vasseur both reportedly approached the 38-year-old about the possibility of signing a deal with the Italian outfit but he’s turned them down.

It’s being reported that Ferrari are ready to double Hamilton’s current wages at Mercedes but lucrative deal might not be enough to convince since Mercedes are considered to be ahead in terms of car performance.

Mercedes dominated seven seasons in a row during which Hamilton won six titles including four in a row. However, Red Bull Racing have marched ahead since Max Verstappen claimed his maiden F1 world championship title in 2021 in a dramatic final race of the season.

Verstappen went on to successfully defend the title in 2022 and has emerged as the runaway leader in the ongoing season with Red Bull Racing winning all 12 races thus far.

After his second-place finish in 2021, Hamilton finished 6th last year and is currently a distant fourth with 148 points.

Dutch Verstappen is currently the leader of the pack with 314 points while his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez is second with 189 points. Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso, a two-time former champion, is third with 149 points.