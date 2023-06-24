Lionel Messi Birthday: From U-20 World Cup to Olympics and FIFA WC 2022, Watch His Best Moments

HAPPY BIRTHDAY LIONEL MESSI: After years of waiting, Lionel Messi finally succeeded in achieving his long-persistent dream, adding the coveted FIFA World Cup title to his decorated trophy cabinet which perhaps comprises everything that football can offer. Messi etched his name in the record books by becoming the first ever footballer to win the Golden Ball award on two occasions.

The first time when he won the Golden Ball award, Argentina had to be content with the runners-up medal, having been defeated by Germany. But the scene changed in Qatar last year. The World Cup trophy, which eluded Messi for so long, was lifted by the Rosario-born magician.

Lionel Messi kicked off his footballing career at the age of five when he joined FC Grandoli, a team that was managed by his father. Then he moved to Newell’s Old Boy and spent the majority of his childhood days there before taking a flight to Barcelona at the age of 13. Messi had to undergo treatment for a growth deficiency disorder which required a lot of expenses.

Impressed by his talent, Barcelona pledged to bear all of his medical costs. Since joining the La Masia Academy, there was no turning back for Messi, who took only three years to receive his maiden call-up to the Barcelona senior team.

Messi made his Barcelona debut in a derby encounter against Espanyol. He donned the Argentina jersey for the first time in the same year, featuring in two friendlies for the U-20 team.

As Messi celebrates his 36th birthday today, it is time to take a look at the illustrious career of the left-footed magician:

Career Stats

Lionel Messi announced his arrival in the global circuit when he netted a hattrick in the El Clasico against Real Madrid in 2007. Spending as many as 17 seasons at Camp Nou, Messi established himself as one of the legends of the club. He scored 672 goals while providing 269 assists for Barcelona. Lionel Messi ended his association with Barcelona in 2021. He went to sign for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Messi sported the PSG colours for two seasons and scored 32 goals for the Paris giants. Upon his contract expiry at the Parisian club in June 2023, Messi decided to join Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit Inter Miami. In international football, Messi has netted 103 goals making 175 appearances.

Achievements and Trophies