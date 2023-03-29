Lionel Messi Scores 100th Argentina Goal in Friendly Against Curacao

Argentina captain Lionel Messi on Tuesday scored his 100th international goal for the reigning world champions in a low-key friendly against Curacao.
Seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi opened the scoring in the friendly against the Caribbean island minnows on 20 minutes in Santiago del Estero.
The 35-year-old soon added another just after the half hour mark to make it 3-0, and then completed his hat-trick on 37 minutes with the fifth of a one-sided first half.
Nicolas Gonzalez and Enzo Fernandez also got their names on the scoresheet.
