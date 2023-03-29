CHANGE LANGUAGE
Lionel Messi Scores 100th Argentina Goal in Friendly Against Curacao
1-MIN READ

Lionel Messi Scores 100th Argentina Goal in Friendly Against Curacao

Published By: Rohit

AFP

Last Updated: March 29, 2023, 06:13 IST

Santiago del Estero, Argentina

The 35-year-old soon added another just after the half hour mark to make it 3-0, and then completed his hat-trick on 37 minutes with the fifth of a one-sided first half.

The 35-year-old soon added another just after the half hour mark to make it 3-0, and then completed his hat-trick on 37 minutes with the fifth of a one-sided first half. (Image: Lionel Messi Twitter)

Seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi opened the scoring in the friendly against the Caribbean island minnows on 20 minutes in Santiago del Estero

Argentina captain Lionel Messi on Tuesday scored his 100th international goal for the reigning world champions in a low-key friendly against Curacao.

Seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi opened the scoring in the friendly against the Caribbean island minnows on 20 minutes in Santiago del Estero.

The 35-year-old soon added another just after the half hour mark to make it 3-0, and then completed his hat-trick on 37 minutes with the fifth of a one-sided first half.

Nicolas Gonzalez and Enzo Fernandez also got their names on the scoresheet.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
March 29, 2023
last updated:March 29, 2023, 06:13 IST