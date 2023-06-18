Live Indonesia Open Final 2023 Badminton Updates: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Look For Glory Against Malaysian Pair

Read more

“We feel really good the way we played today. They made a comeback in the third game but we stuck till the end and I am happy that we didn’t run away from our tactics. We stuck to it till the very end. First time we are in a Super 1000 final and so it feels good,” Chirag said after the win.

“They (Koreans) too have a really strong defence, so it was sort of an attack vs defence game. You just can’t blindly attack them. We were mixing it up.”

Asked about Sunday’s final: Satwik responded: “It’s a new day, get back and recover our body first. I was not feeling 100 per cent in the first game. Slowly I got my rhythm in the second game.” The win also extended their overall head-to-head record over Kang and Seo to 3-2.

The men’s doubles began on an even keel before the Korean pair surged ahead to 6-3 in the opening game.

The Commonwealth Games gold medalists will now face second seeds Aaron Chia and Wooi Yik Soh of Malaysia, who defeated Indonesian combination of Pramudya Kusumawardana and Yeremia Erich Yoche Yacob Rambitan 21-12-21 23-21 21-13 in the other semifinal.

Earlier, this year Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won gold after beating the Malaysian pair of Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi 16-21, 21-17, 21-19 in the final at the Badminton Asia Championships in Dubai.

The 2022 World Championships bronze medallists pair broke a 58-year-old drought, becoming the first Indians after Dinesh Khanna to be crowned champions at the continental championships.