Logan Paul Interested in UFC Debut Against Paddy Pimblett; Wants to Fight On Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg Undercard

WWE superstar Logan Paul seems hyped about the potential MMA clash between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg on the UFC. If the fight between the two tech billionaires happens, Paul will like to make his UFC debut on the same undercard. Speaking on his YouTube podcast, Paul said he wouldn’t charge any amount for the battle and the entire money raised from the event would be donated to charity.

On asked whom he wants to fight, Paul was quick to pick his opponent. The boxer-cum-influencer called out UFC star Paddy Pimblett to stand against him, saying, “Give me Paddy Pimblett. Give me Paddy the Baddy.”

Logan Paul wants to make his UFC debut on the Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg card pic.twitter.com/j1qQ50P86Z— Happy Punch (@HappyPunchPromo) July 4, 2023

Pimbett has been out of the circuit since the controversial victory over Jared Gordon at UFC 282 in 2022.

Logan Paul also took a sarcastic dig at Pimblett’s weight gain in between UFC seasons. “That boy looks like a blimp during the off-season. He will come up to my weight class and I shall wallop him,” a charged-up Paul said. When one of his followers opposed Paul’s remark, describing Pimblett as “too small,” it prompted an outburst from him. “He is too small when he cuts weight. But when he doesn’t cut weight, he is a horseshoe,” Paul replied.

In 2022, an online promotional campaign by Paddy Pimblett received a furious reaction from Logan Paul. The YouTuber introduced an energy drink brand named “Prime” along with fellow influencer KSI. A few days after the launch, Pimblett was featured in a video where the fighter compared Prime to Applied Nutrition’s latest Body Fuel drink.

Pimblett said Prime contained a significant amount of sugar (two grams per bottle), while Body Fuel had no sugar at all. The statement did not go down well with Paul, who threatened Pimblett saying, “I could technically sue you for that misinformation.”

As far as the Musk vs Zuckerberg battle is concerned, the social media rivals are reportedly “dead serious” about the fight, which may take place at UFC 300 next year. Musk was the one who invited Zuckerberg to the battle through a tweet. In a quick response, the Meta boss asked for the location with Musk proposing the Las Vegas Octagon. The war of words between Musk and Zuckerberg caught the attention of UFC President Dana White, who is reportedly desperate to make it happen.