Madrid Masters: Kidambi Srikanth Ousts Sai Praneeth to Reach Quarters

Published By: Vivek Ganapathy

PTI

Last Updated: March 30, 2023, 16:28 IST

Madrid, Spain

World no. 21 Srikanth got the better of his 49th-ranked Indian compatriot 21-15 21-12 in a second-round match to earn a place in the quarterfinals in the Spanish capital

Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth progressed to the men’s singles quarterfinals of the Madrid Masters badminton tournament with a straight-game win over compatriot B Sai Praneeth on Thursday.

World no. 21 Srikanth, seeded fifth, got the better of his 49th-ranked Indian compatriot 21-15 21-12 in a second-round match.

However, a tough contest awaits the former world No. 1 in the quarterfinals as he is pitted against top seed Kenta Nishimoto of Japan.

Nishimoto was handed a walkover by France’s Arnaud Merkle in their second-round contest.

Kiran George, Priyanshu Rajawat and Sameer Verma are the other Indian shuttlers in fray in men’s singles.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:March 30, 2023, 16:26 IST
last updated:March 30, 2023, 16:28 IST