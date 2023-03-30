Madrid Masters: PV Sindhu Marches Into Quarterfinals After Beating Indonesia's PK Wardani

PV Sindhu roared into the quarterfinals of Madrid Masters 2023 on Thursday after overcoming the challenge of Indonesia’s Putri Kusuma WARDANI in the last 16. Sindhu, the two-time Olympic gold medallist prevailed 21-14, 21-16, to join fellow Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth in the quarters.

Wardani, ranked 38th in the BWF roster could barely challenge the Indian shuttler who is looking to rediscover her form after spending a lot of time since the Birmingham Commonwealth Games on the sidelines due to injuries.

The contest that lasted for 36 minutes saw the Indian ace dominate her opponent as she won more rally points and find her way into the next round.

In the quarterfinals, Sindhu is scheduled to take on Mia Blichfeldt from Denmark.

Second seed Sindhu has been struggling for form this season since returning to action following a long injury layoff. It is the first time in 2023 that the 27-year-old former world champion has crossed the second round.

Sindhu, who has dropped out of the top 10 for the first time since November 2016, will take on 25-year-old Danish Mia Blichfeldt in the last eight stage of the Super 300 tournament.

Kiran George and Priyanshu Rajawat crashed out of the men’s singles event after suffering second-round defeats.

While George went down to Denmark’s Magnus Johannesen 17-21 12-21 in 31 minutes, Rajat was outplayed 14-21 15-21 by eighth seed Toma Junior Popov of France.

Later in the day, Aakarshi Kashyap, Ashmita Chaliha Malvika Bansod and Sameer Verma will play their second-round matches.

The men’s and women’s doubles pair of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila and Sikki Reddy and Arathi Sara Sunil will also be in action.

(With inputs from PTI)

