Madrid Open: Rohan Bopanna, Matthew Ebden Register Comeback Win to Storm Into Final

The Indian-Australian pair Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden rallied from a set down on Thursday to reach the final of the Madrid Open — their second ATP Masters 1000 final of the season.

Bopanna and Ebden ousted eighth seeds Santiago Gonzalez and Edouard Roger-Vasselin 5-7, 7-6(3), 10-4 in the last four of the Madrid Open.

In the Match Tie-break, Bopanna and Ebden won four of seven return points to book their ticket into Saturday’s final.

Bopanna and Ebden, seeded seventh, are aiming for their third title of the season (Doha, Indian Wells). Their strong start to the season has lifted them to No. 1 in the ATP Live Doubles Teams Rankings.

Bopanna and Ebden will next meet Marcelo Arevalo and Jean-Julien Rojer or Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev.

Gonzalez and Roger-Vasselin have won titles in Marseille and Miami this season. Their last two losses have come to Bopanna and Ebden, having suffered a defeat to the team in Barcelona.

