CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :PBKS vs KKR LiveOrange CapPurple CapIPL Points TableOnline Gaming
Home » Sports » Madrid Spain Masters: PV Sindhu Beats Yeo Jia Min to Reach Her First Final of The Year
1-MIN READ

Madrid Spain Masters: PV Sindhu Beats Yeo Jia Min to Reach Her First Final of The Year

Published By: Ritayan Basu

PTI

Last Updated: April 01, 2023, 21:19 IST

Madrid

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu (Twitter)

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu (Twitter)

PV Sindhu toiled hard for 48 minutes to pull off a 24-22 22-20 win over Singapore's Yeo Jia Min at Madrid Spain Masters

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu reached her first final of the year as she eked out a straight-game victory over Singapore’s Yeo Jia Min at Madrid Spain Masters Super 300 tournament on Saturday.

The second seed Sindhu toiled hard for 48 minutes to pull off a 24-22 22-20 win over the lowly-ranked Singaporean shuttler in an intensely fought women’s singles semifinals.

Sindhu came to the match with a 4-0 head-to head record against Min.

RELATED NEWS

Trailing 15-20, Sindhu, showed immense fighting spirit as she saved seven game points to take the first game 24-22.

She used the body smash to great effect and converted the only game point opportunity she had.

In the second game, Sindhu trailed 1-4, before opening a five point lead at 11-6.

World no 33 Min however, played a gorgeous drop shot to level the scores at 17-17. Sindhu then had two match points but Min manage to save both of them before driving one wide, giving the Indian her third match point.

This time Sindhu made no errors as Min found the net.

It is Sindhu’s first final since winning the gold and the Commonwealth Games last year.

She will face the winner of the second semifinal clash between local favourite and top seed Carolina Marin and Indonesia’s Gregoria Tunjung.

The win will come as a huge morale boost for Sindhu who has been struggling for form this season since returning to action following a long injury lay off.

Sindhu has dropped out of the top 10 for the first time since November 2016.

She made a first round exit from the prestigious All England Championship and failed to defend her Swiss Open Super 300 badminton title earlier this month.

She had made first-round exits at the Indian Open and Malaysia Open in January.

Read all the Latest Sports News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Ritayan Basu
Ritayan Basu, Senior Sub-Editor, Sports at News18.com, covers badminton and cricket but football remains his forte. Follow him at @ritayanbasu...Read More
Tags:
  1. badminton
  2. indian badminton
  3. PV Sindhu Madrid Masters
first published:April 01, 2023, 21:11 IST
last updated:April 01, 2023, 21:19 IST