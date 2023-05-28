Malaysia Masters 2023: HS Prannoy Bags Gold With Win Over Hong Yang Weng

HS Prannoy clinched the gold medal in the Malaysian Master 2023 with his win over Hong Yang Weng of China.

The Indian beat his rival 21-19, 13-21, 21-18 to earn an emphatic win in the summit clash at Kuala Lumpur.

The 30-year-old reached the men’s singles final at the Malaysia Masters 2023 badminton championship in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

It was his first Malaysia Masters final.

This was Prannoy’s first final appearance since losing the decider of the 2022 Swiss Open to Jonatan Christie last year.

World No.9 Prannoy received a walkover in his semifinal clash after Indonesi’s Christian Adinata pulled out with an injury towards the end of the first game.

The 30-year-old Prannoy, who has been in sensational form in Malaysia, defeated world No.6, Chou Tien Chen, reigning All-England champion Li Shi Feng and Madrid Masters 2023 winner Kenta Nishimoto en route to the semis.

The Indian shuttler made a clear statement of intent by winning the first seven points of the match. However, world No.57 Adinata, mounted a solid comeback to level things up at 15-15.

With Prannoy leading 19-17, Christian Adinata suffered an unfortunate injury and had to pull out of the match, handing the win to the Indian badminton player at the BWF World Tour Super 500 event.

In the other semi-final, the People’s Republic of China’s Weng Hong Yang had defeated Chinese Taipei’s Lin Chun-Yi 21-13, 21-19.

Earlier on Saturday, PV Sindhu lost 21-14, 21-17 to world No.9 Gregoria Mariska Tunjung of Indonesia in the women’s singles semifinals.