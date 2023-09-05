CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :PraggnanandhaaUS OpenMax VerstappenLa LigaCarlos Sainz
Home » Sports » Man Arrested On Suspicion Of Assault After Incident Involving Roy Keane At Arsenal-Man United Game
1-MIN READ

Man Arrested On Suspicion Of Assault After Incident Involving Roy Keane At Arsenal-Man United Game

Curated By: Sports Desk

Associated Press

Last Updated: September 05, 2023, 00:32 IST

Other, India

Man Arrested On Suspicion Of Assault After Incident Involving Roy Keane At Arsenal-Man United Game

A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault following an incident at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium during which former Manchester United captain Roy Keane, working as a TV analyst, was reportedly headbutted.

LONDON: A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault following an incident at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium during which former Manchester United captain Roy Keane, working as a TV analyst, was reportedly headbutted.

The incident took place Sunday at the Premier League match between Arsenal and United, where Keane was working for Sky Sports.

Footage was posted on social media of former Manchester City defender Micah Richards, who also works as a pundit for Sky Sports, pinning a man against a wall in the moments after the alleged assault.

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement the incident was being investigated and a 42-year-old man had been arrested. The force didn’t identify anyone involved.

Sky said the alleged assault by a member of the public preceded the footage that was circulating on social media.

“In the footage seen, Micah Richards was acting to defuse a situation," Sky said.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Associated Press)
About the Author
Sports Desk
A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you live updates, breaking news, opinions and photos from the wide world of sport. Follow @News18Sport...Read More
first published:September 05, 2023, 00:04 IST
last updated:September 05, 2023, 00:32 IST