Manchester City Owner Sheikh Mansour Named as New UAE Vice-President

Manchester City’s owner Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan was named as vice-president of the United Arab Emirates in a shake-up of the oil-rich Gulf monarchy’s top ranks on Wednesday.

The 52-year-old joins Dubai’s ruler and UAE prime minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum as vice-president, nearly a year after his brother Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed was named as president.

The president also named his son Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed as crown prince of Abu Dhabi, the richest of the UAE’s seven emirates — a post that has traditionally signified the next in line to the presidency.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, often known as “MBZ" and the UAE’s long-time de facto ruler, was named as president last May after his half-brother Sheikh Khalifa died after ill health sidelined him for years.

His appointment prompted speculation over who would succeed him as Abu Dhabi crown prince, with either Sheikh Khaled or Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed, a brother of MBZ, tipped for the role.

Tahnoun bin Zayed, who is the UAE’s national security adviser and chairman of the ADQ sovereign wealth fund, was named as deputy ruler of Abu Dhabi along with Hazza bin Zayed, another brother of the president.

