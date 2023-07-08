CHANGE LANGUAGE
Manika Batra Goes Down Fighting Against 17th-ranked Bernadette Szocs
1-MIN READ

Manika Batra Goes Down Fighting Against 17th-ranked Bernadette Szocs

Published By: Ritayan Basu

PTI

Last Updated: July 08, 2023, 16:25 IST

Ljubljana

Indian table tennis star Manika Batra (Twitter)

Indian table tennis star Manika Batra (Twitter)

Manika Batra lost to Bernadette Szocs 4-11, 11-9, 7-11, 11-9, 8-11 in a round of 16 at the WTT Star Contender

Indian table tennis star Manika Batra lost a hard fought battle against Romania’s Bernadette Szocs in the pre-quarterfinals of the WTT Star Contender Ljubljana.

Manika, who had stunned world number 15 Chen I-ching earlier in the competition, went down fighting against the 17th ranked opponent 4-11, 11-9, 7-11, 11-9, 8-11 in a round of 16 contest on Friday night.

The Indian is ranked 36 in the world and is expected to rise up the chart following her pre-quarterfinal finish here.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Ritayan Basu
Ritayan Basu, Senior Sub-Editor, Sports at News18.com, covers badminton and cricket but football remains his forte. Follow him at @ritayanbasu...Read More
first published:July 08, 2023, 16:25 IST
last updated:July 08, 2023, 16:25 IST