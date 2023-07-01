CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :IND VS PAK LIVESAFF ChampionshipOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Home » Sports » Manika Batra, Sharath Kamal Out of WTT Zagreb Contender
1-MIN READ

Manika Batra, Sharath Kamal Out of WTT Zagreb Contender

Published By: Aditya Maheshwari

PTI

Last Updated: July 01, 2023, 11:50 IST

Zagreb, Croatia

Indian table tennis star Manika Batra (AFP Image)

Indian table tennis star Manika Batra (AFP Image)

Manika Batra and Achanta Sharath lost by identical 0-3 margins against their higher-ranked opponents.

Top Indian paddlers Manika Batra and Achanta Sharath Kamal lost their respective pre-quarterfinal matches as the country’s challenge in the singles events of the WTT Contender ended here on Saturday.

Batra and Sharath lost by identical 0-3 margins against their higher-ranked opponents.

While Batra lost to world no.11 Shin Yubin of Korea 11-13, 5-11, 14-16, Sharath was shown the door by world no.16 Lin Shidong of China 6-11, 7-11, 5-11.

Later in the day, the Indian women’s doubles pair of Diya Chitale and Sreeja Akula will take on Korean combination of Jihee Jeon and Shin Yubin in the semifinals.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Aditya Maheshwari
Aditya Maheshwari, Senior-Sub Editor, Sports at News18.com, wholeheartedly follows cricket and football and also reports on other sports. Follow him @...Read More
Tags:
  1. manika batra
  2. sharath kamal
  3. WTT
  4. achanta sharath kamal
first published:July 01, 2023, 11:50 IST
last updated:July 01, 2023, 11:50 IST